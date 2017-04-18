Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Strikes early against Maple Leafs

Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist in the first period of Monday's Game 3 loss to Toronto.

The two points came in the first five minutes of the game, but the Maple Leafs were able to keep Backstrom at bay thereafter. Still, the star center is up to two goals and an assist through the first three games of the series, and he projects to continue providing high-end offensive numbers going forward. Backstrom is coming off his highest regular-season point total (86) since the 2009-10 campaign, after all.