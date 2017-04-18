Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Strikes early against Maple Leafs

Backstrom scored a goal and added an assist in the first period of Monday's Game 3 loss to Toronto.

The two points came in the first five minutes of the game, but the Maple Leafs were able to keep Backstrom at bay thereafter. Still, the star center is up to two goals and an assist through the first three games of the series, and he projects to continue providing high-end offensive numbers going forward. Backstrom is coming off his highest regular-season point total (86) since the 2009-10 campaign, after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...