Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies assist, extends point streak to eight games
Backstrom picked up an assist in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.
The helper gives him 14 points over his last eight games and 44 points on the year. The Swedish pivot is as dependable as ever and is a must-start every night.
