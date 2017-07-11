Milner was signed by AHL Hershey to a minor league contract on Tuesday, JJ Reagan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Milner spent most of 2016-17 with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL, where he recorded a 2.72 GAA and .900 save percentage en route to a 26-14-0 record in 43 games. With Phoenix Copley and Adam Carlson tending the twine in AHL Hershey, Milner is likely headed back to South Carolina and remains far from fantasy relevance as a result.

