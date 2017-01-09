Carey was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.

Carey was likely brought up due to questions regarding the availability of T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Tom Wilson (lower body) for Monday's matchup with Montreal. So far this season, Carey has appeared in three contests in which he averaged 10:23 of ice time and registered three hits, one blocked shot, and a minus-2 rating. The winger has been significantly more productive in the minors where he is fourth on the team in points with 10 goals and 15 helpers. If he does crack the lineup, look for the 28-year-old to slot into a bottom-six role.