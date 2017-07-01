Capitals' Paul Carey: Reaches deal with Rangers
Carey signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Rangers.
Carey spent a majority of 2016-17 playing for AHL Hershey, where he notched 55 points in 55 games and an impressive plus-14 rating. The 28-year-old center has only played in 32 NHL games over the past four seasons, and he only has one goal and one assist to show for it. He's likely destined to be a minor-league player again, only being called up for injury relief.
