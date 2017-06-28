Copley (groin) signed a two-year, two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday worth $1.3 million.

By locking up Copley, the Caps give themselves an insurance plan if they are unable to retain restricted free agent Philipp Grubauer. The 25-year-old Copley spent the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, where he went 26-11-2 between both AHL Chicago and AHL Hershey.