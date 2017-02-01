Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Gets little help in loss to Isles
Grubauer stopped 26 of 28 shots in a losing effort against the Islanders on Tuesday.
The Caps came out of the All-Star break with a bit of a flat effort, scoring just once in the first 59 minutes; Alex Ovechkin scored their second goal only after an empty-netter had put the Isles up by a 3-1 tally. Grubauer had given up exactly three goals in three straight appearances, so this was still a nice improvement for him. All in all, he's been a credible backup for Braden Holtby, but he shouldn't be considered a threat to overtake the No. 1 role.
