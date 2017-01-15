Grubbier wil be between the pipes Sunday against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The German netminder hasn't played since coming in relief of Braden Holtby on Jan. 3, but will get the call for Sunday's matinee. He's been excellent this season with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage in nine appearances, so he's worth a spot start in standard and daily formats.