Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds down fort in OT victory
Grubauer allowed three goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Stars.
Grubauer ran his record to 9-1-2 as the starting netminder, filling in admirably when Braden Holtby needs a rest. He has emerged as a dependable option in deeper pools allowing daily moves. The team has a back-to-back situation Jan. 23-24, so he might see another start sooner rather than later.
