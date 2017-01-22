Grubauer allowed three goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Stars.

Grubauer ran his record to 9-1-2 as the starting netminder, filling in admirably when Braden Holtby needs a rest. He has emerged as a dependable option in deeper pools allowing daily moves. The team has a back-to-back situation Jan. 23-24, so he might see another start sooner rather than later.