Grubauer will start between the pipes Tuesday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Grubauer will receive the call coming out of the All-Star break despite allowing three goals in each of his last three starts. With Holtby participating in the All-Star festivities, coach Barry Trotz will give the workhorse netminder another night off, likely meaning he will return to the crease for the second game of the team's back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. Grubauer will square off against an Islanders club averaging three goals per contest at home this season.

