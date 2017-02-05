Grubauer will start between the pipes Sunday against the Kings, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Coach Barry Trotz wasn't willing to tip his hand ahead of Sunday's contest, but Grubauer was a good bet to start after Holtby went for the front end of the team's back-to-back set Saturday. He will face a Kings club that's one for in a row and a goalie (Peter Budaj) who's posted shutouts in three of four contests. It may be difficult for Grubauer to win this one, but an explosive offense should give him a shot.