Grubauer was designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Stars.

Washington's backup tender has been phenomenal this season, recording an 8-1-2 record to complement a .927 save percentage with a pair of shutouts in 11 games. He's destined to be a popular streaming option in daily fantasy leagues, though the matchup could be better with the Stars ranking 13th in the league by maintaining a 9.0 shooting percentage and big-name forwards like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin currently healthy.