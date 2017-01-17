Grubauer allowed three goals on 11 shots in relief of Braden Holtby on Monday in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Based on save percentage, Grubauer was actually worse (.727) in this one than Holtby was (.808, five goals on 26 shots). Granted, Grubauer wasn't expected to be thrust into action after shutting out the Flyers on Sunday, but it was disappointing he couldn't make a few more stops behind an offense that put seven pucks past Matt Murray (and still lost).