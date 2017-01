Grubauer made 21 saves in a 6-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

He has now strung together four straight wins and sits 6-1-1 this season. Grubauer always makes the best of every start he makes, although he has chalked up those wins against lesser lights including the Avs, Canucks, Canes, Sabres and Devils. He's a decent spot start against the right opponent.