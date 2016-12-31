Grubauer will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Grubauer has played well in limited action this season, compiling a 5-1-1 record with an impressive 1.84 GAA and .934 save percentage over seven appearances. The German netminder will look to stay sharp in a favorable matchup with a Devils team that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.