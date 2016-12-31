Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Making rare start Saturday against New Jersey
Grubauer will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Grubauer has played well in limited action this season, compiling a 5-1-1 record with an impressive 1.84 GAA and .934 save percentage over seven appearances. The German netminder will look to stay sharp in a favorable matchup with a Devils team that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.
