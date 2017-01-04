Grubauer made 15 saves in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Maple Leafs.

The German netminder relieved Braden Holtby in the crease after the first period and stopped just enough rubber to get the Capitals the victory in overtime. While firmly stuck behind Holtby on the depth chart, the 24-year-old German has nonetheless performed very well in limited action this season with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage in nine appearances and is worth a spot start in all formats whenever he gets the call.