Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Salvages win Tuesday
Grubauer made 15 saves in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Maple Leafs.
The German netminder relieved Braden Holtby in the crease after the first period and stopped just enough rubber to get the Capitals the victory in overtime. While firmly stuck behind Holtby on the depth chart, the 24-year-old German has nonetheless performed very well in limited action this season with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage in nine appearances and is worth a spot start in all formats whenever he gets the call.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 23 saves in win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Making rare start Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Earns shootout win in rare start•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Seeking revenge against Carolina•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Sails to victory Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will start in crease Friday•