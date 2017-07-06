Grubauer inked a one-year contract with Washington on Thursday worth $1.5 million.

Grubauer's name was swirling through the rumor mill leading up to the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft as the Golden Knights potential selection from Washington. Instead the netminder will continue to serve as the backup to Braden Holtby for at least one more year. When called upon last season, the 25-year-old stepped up as he posted a 13-6-2 record -- including three shutouts and a 2.04 GAA. The fact that he figures to be held to less than 30 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign is one of the few things limiting Grubauer's fantasy value.