Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Secures one-year deal
Grubauer inked a one-year contract with Washington on Thursday worth $1.5 million.
Grubauer's name was swirling through the rumor mill leading up to the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft as the Golden Knights potential selection from Washington. Instead the netminder will continue to serve as the backup to Braden Holtby for at least one more year. When called upon last season, the 25-year-old stepped up as he posted a 13-6-2 record -- including three shutouts and a 2.04 GAA. The fact that he figures to be held to less than 30 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign is one of the few things limiting Grubauer's fantasy value.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Exposed for expansion draft•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Headed to Worlds Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Struggles in relief•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Yields one goal on six shots versus Panthers•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Delivers 21-save win over Boston•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...