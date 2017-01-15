Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Shuts out Flyers
Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 5-0 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.
The Capitals backup turned in his second shutout of the season, as Washington continued to roll. Grubauer's other shutout was versus Colorado in his first start of the season back on Oct. 18. Now at 8-1-1 with a 1.74 GAA and .935 save percentage, Grubauer is an excellent spot starter in standard fantasy leagues. Washington has won its last nine games, and he's been a big part of it, winning three of those contests.
