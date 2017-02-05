Grubauer captured a shutout, stopping all 38 shots he faced, in a 5-0 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Prior to this season, Grubauer had never posted a shutout, but this was the third time he blank an opponent in just 13 starts during 2016-17. He's not going to receive consistent playing time unless Braden Holtby gets injured, but Grubauer is on pace for more starts this season and his numbers are better across the board.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola