Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Shuts out King 5-0 on Sunday
Grubauer captured a shutout, stopping all 38 shots he faced, in a 5-0 victory over the Kings on Sunday.
Prior to this season, Grubauer had never posted a shutout, but this was the third time he blank an opponent in just 13 starts during 2016-17. He's not going to receive consistent playing time unless Braden Holtby gets injured, but Grubauer is on pace for more starts this season and his numbers are better across the board.
