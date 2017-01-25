Grubauer stopped 31 of 34 shots en route to a 3-0 road loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

He wasn't bad, but Mike Condon was perfect on the other end against a Washington team that may have been at something less than full strength, as the Caps were playing their third game in four days. Grubauer entered play with only one regulation loss on the year, so he was due for a bit of regression -- but if this is what amounts to a bad game for Braden Holtby's backup, Washington is in great shape.