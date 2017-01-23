Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will start Tuesday
Grubauer will be between the pipes in Tuesday's tilt in Ottawa, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The German has been a reliable backup all year, with a .925 save percentage and 2.05 GAA. With Braden Holtby starting Monday's game, Grubauer will get the second game of the back-to-back to give the starter a chance to rest up. With the Senators ranking in the bottom half of the league in both goals per game, 2.62, and shots per game, 28.8, Grubauer will be in a position to have a nice start.
