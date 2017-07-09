Gersich will return to North Dakota for his junior season, JJ Reagan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
The departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams combined with Washington's lingering cap issues have opened the door for young players like Gersich to make the Caps roster, and a solid showing at the recent rookie camp certainly didn't hurt his chances. However, the Capitals intend to be pragmatic in developing the 20-year-old pivot, who turned heads with 37 points in 40 games with North Dakota last season. The fifth-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft certainly has some upside, and those in dynasty leagues should keep their eye on his development, but he's a long way off from fantasy relevance in standard formats.
