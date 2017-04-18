Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Collects two helpers in Game 3 loss

Oshie picked up two first-period assists during Monday's Game 3 loss to Toronto.

Oshie is now up to four assists through the first three games of the series, and he's found the scoresheet in each outing. The veteran winger is locked into a go-to offensive role, and with the series likely to have a few more high-scoring contests before either team advances, Oshie's a strong bet to continue padding the points column.

