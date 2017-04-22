Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores team's lone goal in regulation
Oshie found the back of the net on the power play in Friday's 2-1, Game 5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
The crafty winger tracked down a Nicklas Backstrom shot that hit the crossbar, and then tucked in the rebound on a backhand. Oshie is currently tied with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby for the third-most playoff points at seven.
