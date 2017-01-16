Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Draws into lineup Monday
Chorney will be in the lineup Monday against the Penguins,
With John Carlson (lower body) held out of the lineup, Chorney will make his first appearance since Jan. 3. His two points in eight games has been helpful for the Capitals, but his modest ice time and lack of opportunity in offensive situations limit his upside to deeper formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: First goal is game-winner Sunday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Will play Friday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Expects to play on road trip•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Will play Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Signs two-year extension•
-
Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Will play Thursday•