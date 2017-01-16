Chorney will be in the lineup Monday against the Penguins,

With John Carlson (lower body) held out of the lineup, Chorney will make his first appearance since Jan. 3. His two points in eight games has been helpful for the Capitals, but his modest ice time and lack of opportunity in offensive situations limit his upside to deeper formats.

