Chorney's first goal of the season held up as the game-winner Sunday against Ottawa.

Chorney managed just one goal in 55 games last season, so it's nice to see the blueliner notch his first in just his seventh game this time around. The 29-year-old isn't known for his offense, however, and doesn't play on the power play, so given his limited ice time and previous career high of six points, it's best to avoid him in most fantasy leagues