Capitals' Taylor Chorney: Records helper Monday
Chorney picked up an assist in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.
His third point of the season certainly helped ease the absence of John Carlson (upper body). With three points in nine games, Chorney is a steady reserve defenseman for the Capitals, but he'll struggle to provide much fantasy value unless he can log regular minutes.
