Chorney picked up an assist in Monday's 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

His third point of the season certainly helped ease the absence of John Carlson (upper body). With three points in nine games, Chorney is a steady reserve defenseman for the Capitals, but he'll struggle to provide much fantasy value unless he can log regular minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola