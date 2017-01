Oshie bagged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 victory over St. Louis.

That marks his fourth multi-point effort in a span of five games -- a run in which Oshie has racked up three goals and seven helpers. After posting a relatively modest 20 points in his first 32 contests, he's lit on fire, and with all the time he gets to spend alongside Alex Ovechkin, the production could keep rolling in.