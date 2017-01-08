Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Departs Saturday's contest with upper-body ailment
Oshie sustained an upper-body injury, leaving Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Senators in the second period, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Oshie tallied his 13th goal of the season over 9:00 of ice time prior to his exit. The Caps next play Jan. 9 against the Canadiens so there will likely be an update concerning the 30-year-old's status before then.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Has three-game point streak•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores 10th goal of season•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Helps sink Sabres with multi-point night•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Possible return Wednesday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains out Monday•