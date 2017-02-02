Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Finds scoresheet twice against Bruins

Oshie scored a goal and registered an assist in the first period of Wednesday's win over Boston.

Oshie now has nine goals, 19 points and 30 shots through his past 15 games with six multi-point showings during the stretch. He's been a touch inconsistent in the past, but the 30-year-old veteran is currently clicking along with the rest of the Capitals. Until he shows signs of slowing down, Oshie is a universal own in all seasonal leagues and a solid option in daily contests.