Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Game-time decision for Monday

Oshie (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game in Montreal, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

The 30-year-old left Saturday's game in the second period after scoring the game's only goal. He has 20 points in 32 games, but five points in his last five, so he's on a bit of a scoring streak. His status will likely be announced before puck drop Monday, so owners should keep their eyes peeled.