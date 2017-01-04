Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Has three-game point streak
Oshie picked up a goal in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Maple Leafs.
The goal gives the U.S. Olympian two goals and an assist in his last three games. Reunited with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on the top line, Oshie is a key cog in Washington's offensive attack and is a must-start every night.
