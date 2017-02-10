Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Lights up Wings in win

Oshie was all over the scoresheet Thursday, scoring two goals (one on the power play) and adding an assist as well as a plus-4 rating in a 6-3 victory over Detroit.

Alex Ovechkin seemed to sleepwalk through this game, at least offensively (no shots, no points), but Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom still exploded offensively, which is good to see. After coming to Washington last season and not really seeing his overall productivity rise, the second time around has treated Oshie much better -- if not for some time missed to injury, he'd be in position to threaten the 70-point mark, and he's sitting on a career-best plus-26 rating to boot.