Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out for Monday's game

Oshie (upper body) won't play in Monday's contest in Montreal, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.

After leaving the Capitals' last game, the 30-year-old will be forced to miss additional time. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola