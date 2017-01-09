Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out for Monday's game
Oshie (upper body) won't play in Monday's contest in Montreal, Arpon Basu of NHL.com reports.
After leaving the Capitals' last game, the 30-year-old will be forced to miss additional time. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
