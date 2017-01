Oshie will miss Thursday's matchup with New Jersey as he deals with a family matter.

The Capitals were understandably vague when outlining how long Oshie might be away from the team. Washington will need to call-up a player from AHL Hershey, unless Jay Beagle (illness) is healthy enough to give it a go. It is unclear what impact this will have on Oshie's availability for Tuesday's meeting with the Islanders.