Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Posts pair of threes

Oshie had three assists (one on the power play) and three minor penalties during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

Currently clicking with three goals and eight points through his past six games, Oshie is making the most of his assignment on the opposite flank of Alex Ovechkin. Additionally, with a role on the No. 1 power-play unit, Oshie offers a high fantasy floor, albeit with a lot of game-to-game inconsistency. After all, he has seven multi-point efforts and missed the scoresheet entirely in another 20 outings en route to his 13 goals and 23 points over 33 contests for the year. He does also offer nice cross-category production with 70 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-18 rating, though. If you can stomach the offensive peaks and valleys, the end results are strong.