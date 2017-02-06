Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots 20th goal of the season Sunday
Oshie scored a goal in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.
The 31-year-old winger is now second on the team in goals behind Alex Ovechkin and has reached the 20 goal mark in each season as a member of the Capitals. He's having the most productive season of his career in terms of points per game (.79), and is a fixture alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom at even strength and on the power play, so make sure he's always in your lineup.
