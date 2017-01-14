Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies two more points
Oshie lit the lamp and added a helper Friday in a win over the Blackhawks.
Oshie has been busy since a one-game absence, as he has five points in his last two contests. That's just a continuation of how he was playing before the missed contest, as in his last seven games played he has 10 points (four goals, six assists).
