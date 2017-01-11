Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will play Wednesday
Oshie (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie missed one game due the ailment, sustained on Jan. 7. He will return to his usual spot on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom and rejoin the top power-play unit. He should be started in all formats.
