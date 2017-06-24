Geisser was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Swiss defenseman, selected 120th overall, had three goals and 10 points in 34 games with Zug Academy of the Swiss-2 league during 2016-17, and had five appearances at the IIHF U-18 World Championship. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner has an intriguing combination of size, above-average skating and a booming point shot, but will likely get plenty of time to develop overseas and in the minors, so he's a long way from having any fantasy value.

