Wilson scored unassisted in overtime Thursday, sending the Capitals to victory in Game 1 of their playoff-opening series with Toronto.

Wilson played a strong game defensively -- five hits and three takeaways -- and he ended up being rewarded in the offensive zone when he generated a turnover and fired the puck over Frederik Andersen's shoulder. The Leafs are his hometown club, and Wilson played a strong game against them. Of course, his limited ice time and generally modest offensive contributions limit his fantasy value; most DFS formats and postseason pools don't reward Wilson's huge hit and PIM totals.

