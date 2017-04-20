Wilson scored two goals and registered three shots on net during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.

The fourth-year pro is up to three goals in the series and also received a promotion to the third line for Game 4. Wilson has been pigeonholed into a bottom-six role to start his career, but don't forget, he was a first-round selection and posted 23 goals and 58 points through 48 games in his final season in the OHL. He owns untapped offensive potential.

