Wilson picked up an assist and four hits in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

The power forward has a goal and five points in his last four games playing alongside Daniel Winnik and Jay Beagle on the fourth line. The Capitals are asking more from the Toronto native in terms of overall play, so his traditionally strong contributions in terms of penalty minutes are down significantly from last season. His fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues that count peripheral stats like hits, but if he can jumpstart his offensive game, he might carve out a larger role for himself and warrant consideration more broadly. Fantasy managers are advised to monitor his progress for the time being.