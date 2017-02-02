Wilson earned an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The assist was well-earned as Wilson forced a turnover in the offensive zone and fed the puck to a waiting Evgeny Kuznetsov who buried the game-winning goal in the third period. Wilson's been a more effective player for the Capitals this season in terms of all-around play and staying out of the penalty box, but the latter has diminished his fantasy value in deeper leagues that counted such peripheral stats.