Capitals' Tom Wilson: Riding three-game point streak
Wilson picked up an assist in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.
The power forward has been a great asset on the fourth line for the Caps, but his fantasy value has taken a hit with a measured decline in penalty minutes from last season. As such, the 22-year-old winger's fantasy value remains fairly limited unless he can become a more consistent producer offensively.
