Boyd earned a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals on Wednesday,

Here's a guy who's turned heads with AHL Hershey, leading the minor-league club with 63 points (16 goals, 47 assists) this past season. Boyd hasn't hit the big stage just yet, but that seems imminent based on his lofty production in the minors.

