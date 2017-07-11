Simpson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Simpson has played the past four seasons in the minors after graduating from Union College. Last season for AHL Providence, he logged 16 goals and 49 points in 76 games, topped off by a monster plus-22 rating. In addition, he turned it up a notch in the playoffs, posting 14 points in 17 postseason contests. The 27-year-old winger still hasn't played in a NHL game, though, and he'll have to fight for every chance he can get in a stacked organization. Expect him to begin in AHL Hershey with a possibility of being called up if he proves himself.