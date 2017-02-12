Sanford was sent back to AHL Hershey following Saturday's game against the Red Wings, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Sanford notched the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory over the Ducks, but the Capitals have a bye week on tap. The 22-year-old has just one goal over 21 career NHL contests (all this season), keeping him well off the fantasy radar in most leagues despite playing with the high-powered Capitals attack. It's possible Sanford will rejoin the club following the recess, but just being rostered won't be enough to bring him relevance in fantasy.