Sanford scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Ducks, his first career NHL tally. After the game he was reassigned to Hershey of the AHL.

Sanford has been up and down between the Hershey Bears and the big club. He is an impressive prospect who has shown flashes of brilliance at the AHL level. The Caps are a deep team, and they're one of the healthier squads in the NHL, so Sanford does not have a place with the big club right now.