Sanford was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The up-and-coming power forward has split his 2016-17 campaign between the Capitals and the minor-league affiliate. He's only collected one point (an assist) in 20 NHL games, but has shown flashes of his potential upon sinking nine goals with five helpers in 24 contests with the AHL's Bears. Washington has been one of the league's healthiest teams this campaign, meaning Sanford has primarily been used as a change-of-pace winger when participating at hockey's highest level.